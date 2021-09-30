Salina Woman Wins $1,000 Lottery Prize

A Salina woman is among seven Kansas Lottery players ha whove lucked out with $1,000 cash after winning the prize through the “Lucky for You” second-chance drawing.
According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners are:
- P Griffiths of Lenexa
- Lequita Scott of Overland Park
- Lisa Gum of Dodge City
- Julie Deiter of Topeka
- Alan Figgs of Berryton
- Richard Bammes of Manhattan
- Amethyst Sankey of Salina
Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by submitting their winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets into PlayOn® from July 19 through September 28, 2021. Each Lucky for Life ticket entered received an entry based on the dollar value of the ticket (e.g. $4 Lucky for Life ticket received four entries). There were 580,410 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s drawing.
To see details on other second-chance drawings, including a Chiefs Suite Experience, Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, cash, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.
Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.