Salina Woman Wins $1,000 Lottery Prize

Todd PittengerSeptember 30, 2021

A Salina woman is among seven Kansas Lottery players ha whove lucked out with $1,000 cash after winning the prize through the “Lucky for You” second-chance drawing.

According to the Kansas Lottery, the winners are:

  1. P Griffiths of Lenexa
  2. Lequita Scott of Overland Park
  3. Lisa Gum of Dodge City
  4. Julie Deiter of Topeka
  5. Alan Figgs of Berryton
  6. Richard Bammes of Manhattan
  7. Amethyst Sankey of Salina

Kansas Lottery players entered the promotion by submitting their winning and non-winning Lucky for Life tickets into PlayOn® from July 19 through September 28, 2021. Each Lucky for Life ticket entered received an entry based on the dollar value of the ticket (e.g. $4 Lucky for Life ticket received four entries). There were 580,410 entries in the Kansas Lottery’s drawing.

 

To see details on other second-chance drawings, including a Chiefs Suite Experience, Powerball First Millionaire of the Year, cash, coupons, and more, visit the Promotions webpage.

Players are invited to submit all their winning and non-winning tickets in the Kansas Lottery PlayOn® Players Loyalty program to earn points for drawing entries and a chance to win cash and other prizes! PlayOn® is a registered trademark of Pollard Banknote Limited used under license.

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2021.

