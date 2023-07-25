Salina Woman Sought After Spilling Limeade

Monday night officers responded to a reported robbery at the Gold Key Apartments on W. Ash.

Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News the victim is a 21-year-old female who reportedly got into an argument with her 46-year-old mother. When the younger woman tried to leave it is alleged that her mother would not allow her to, stopping her from using the elevator and stairs.

The mother then reportedly took the victim’s cross body purse, and in the process spilled a cherry limeade on the victim’s clothes.

The charges requested for the mother include Robbery, DOmestic Battery, and Criminal Restraint.

She has not yet been located and this investigation is on-going.