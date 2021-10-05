Salina Woman Shot by Wichita Police

Police in Wichita have identified a woman who was shot by officers during a disturbance at a grocery store as a being from Salina.

KWCH TV reports that 31-year-old Danielle Robinson of Salina was shot during an incident at the Whole Foods Market on Webb Road.

Officers received a disturbance with a weapon call around 8:15 p.m. on Monday. Both a private security officer and the store manager called to report a woman, identified as Robinson, wearing black clothing, acting paranoid, walking in and out of the store, drinking alcohol at times, and brandishing a gun. She was also seen pointing a gun at store windows and into the parking lot.

Two officers arrived and found Robinson holding a gun at the front door. She pointed the gun in the officers’ direction. The officers identified themselves and gave multiple commands for her to drop the gun. Robinson went back into the store. As the officers approached, she fired one shot. They returned fire, each officer firing six shots.

First aid was rendered and Robinson was taken into custody. She was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and has since been released.

There were 10-15 employees and customers in Whole Foods at the time of the incident .No civilians or officers were hurt.

Robinson is accused of pointing a gun at three people and demanding car keys from one of them while pointing the gun. There were also reports that she may have been in the area earlier in the day trying to solicit a ride. She was booked into the Sedgwick County Jail on the following charges:

AGG ASSAULT LEO; DEADLY WEAPON

AGG ASSAULT LEO; DEADLY WEAPON

AGG ASSAULT

AGG ASSAULT

AGG ASSAULT

AGG ROBBERY

The two officers involved in the shooting have been placed on paid administrative leave pending the outcome of the investigation.