Salina Woman Sentenced For Medicaid Fraud

Todd PittengerMarch 3, 2023

A Saline County woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $1,800 in a medicaid fraud case,

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said 56-year-old Carrie Elizabeth McPhail was sentenced in February on one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of Medicaid fraud.

McPhail was ordered to pay $1,807.96 in restitution and serve 36 months of supervised probation. The case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Debby Moody.

The Office of the Attorney General’s Medicaid Fraud and Abuse Division is authorized under federal law to investigate fraud by Medicaid providers; patient abuse or neglect in a health care facility, as defined by 42 U.S.C. § 1396b(q)(4)(A)(i); or patient abuse or neglect in a board and care facility, as defined by 42 U.S.C. § 1396b(q)(4)(A)(ii). An online complaint form is available at https://ag.ks.gov/complaint-center/medicaid-fraud-abuse.

