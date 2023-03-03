Salina Woman Sentenced For Medicaid Fraud

A Saline County woman has been ordered to repay the Kansas Medicaid program more than $1,800 in a medicaid fraud case,

Kansas Attorney General Kris Kobach said 56-year-old Carrie Elizabeth McPhail was sentenced in February on one count of mistreatment of a dependent adult and one count of Medicaid fraud.

McPhail was ordered to pay $1,807.96 in restitution and serve 36 months of supervised probation. The case was handled by Assistant Attorney General Debby Moody.

