Salina Woman Reappointed by Governor

A Salina woman is among appointments to Kansas state boards and commissions announced by Governor Laura Kelly 0n Monday. Debra Tucker has been reappointed to the Kansas Volunteer Commission. Tucker is the Disaster Program Manager Central/Western Kansas Chapter of the American Red Cross in Salina.

The following is the complete list of appointments:

Kansas Commission for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing

The mission of this Commission is to advocate for and facilitate equal access to quality, coordinated and comprehensive services that enhance the quality of life for Kansans who are deaf and hard of hearing.

Janet Goodenow, Westmoreland (reappointment)

Janna Wiesner, Bonner Springs

Kansas Hispanic and Latino American Affairs Commission

The purpose of this Commission is to develop, assist and cooperate with local Hispanic commissions.

Arely Navarrete Velazquez, Park City

Kansas Sentencing Commission

The purpose of this Board is to develop a sentencing guideline model or grid based on fairness and equity and shall provide a mechanism for linking justice and corrections policies.

Jessica Glendening, Lawrence (reappointment)

Kansas Volunteer Commission

The Kansas Volunteer Commission prepares a national service plan for the state; ensures outreach to diverse community-based agencies; administration of certain grant programs.

Debra Tucker, Salina (reappointment)

David Battey, Fairway (reappointment)

Kansas Water Authority

The Kansas Water Authority is responsible for advising the Governor, Legislature and Director of the Kansas Water Office on water policy issues and for approving the Kansas Water Plan, federal contracts, administration regulations and legislation proposed by the Kansas Water Office. The KWA provides the leadership to ensure that water policies and programs address the needs of all Kansans.

Senator Carolyn McGinn, Sedgwick (reappointment)

Alan King, Wichita (reappointment)

State Employees Health Care Commission

The State Employees Health Care Commission sets the insurance rates and structure for state employees.