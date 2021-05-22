Salina, KS

Salina Woman Missing in Oklahoma

Todd PittengerMay 22, 2021

Authorities are searching for a Salina woman who is missing after her car was found abandoned in Oklahoma.

According to Kansas Missing and Unsolved, 53-year-old Jamie McFate has not been since since Wednesday, May 19th.

McFate’s car was found abandoned in rural Alfalfa County, Oklahoma. Several searches have since been conducted. Her scent was tracked by dogs until they lost it, leading to the possibility she may have gotten a ride.

McFate may be in need of medical assistance.  She has a medical condition and does not have her required medication.

Anyone with any information on the possible whereabouts of Jamie McFate is asked to contact the Salina Police Department at 785-826-7210, The Kansas Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-KS-CRIME (296-4017), or the Alfalfa County Oklahoma Sheriff’s Office at 580-596-3269.

 

