Salina Woman Killed in Crash on Icy Bridge

A Salina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy bridge east of Salina on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Ellaina Bright bill was driving a Toyota 4Runner headed east on I 70. Due to icy road conditions on an overpass bridge she lost control of the SUV, veered into the median, and struck a guardrail. The SUV then crossed the westbound lanes, overturned 1 or 2 times, and came to rest on the north side of I-70 off the road.

Brightbill was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she died.

The crash happened at 7:46 Thursday morning on I 70 a mile east of the I 135 junction.