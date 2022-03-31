Salina, KS

Now: 53 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 53 ° | Lo: 30 °

Salina Woman Killed in Crash on Icy Bridge

Todd PittengerMarch 31, 2022

A Salina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy bridge east of Salina on Interstate 70 Thursday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 42-year-old Ellaina Bright bill was driving a Toyota 4Runner headed east on I 70.  Due to icy road conditions on an overpass bridge she lost control of the SUV, veered into the median, and struck a guardrail. The SUV then crossed the westbound lanes, overturned 1 or 2 times, and came to rest on the north side of I-70 off the road.

Brightbill was transported by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center where she died.

The crash happened at 7:46 Thursday morning on I 70 a  mile east of the I 135 junction.

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Woman Killed in Crash on Icy...

A Salina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash on an icy bridge east of Salina on Interstate 70...

March 31, 2022 Comments

Kansas Transitioning to Endemic Nor...

Kansas News

March 31, 2022

Civil Air Patrol Planning Salina Op...

Top News

March 31, 2022

Kenwood Cove Preparing for Swim Sea...

Kansas News

March 31, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Kansas Transitioning to E...
March 31, 2022Comments
Kenwood Cove Preparing fo...
March 31, 2022Comments
Salina Tech Adds Dental H...
March 31, 2022Comments
Horses Help Build Bridges...
March 31, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra