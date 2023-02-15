Salina, KS

Salina Woman Killed in Crash

Todd PittengerFebruary 15, 2023

A woman was killed in a fiery crash south of Salina early Wednesday morning.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2000 Toyota Tundra driven by 20-year-old Abygail Aaron of Wichita was traveling southbound on Interstate 135. It crossed the center median for an unknown reason, and struck a 2016 Ford F 150 which caught fire on the shoulder of the northbound lanes.

A passenger in the Ford, 26-year-old Daisha Endsley of Salina, was killed.

Aaron suffered suspected serious injuries, as did the driver of the Ford, 41-year-old Jose Rodriguez of Salina.

The crash happened at 1:05 Wednesday morning on I 135  just South of Water Well Road.

 

