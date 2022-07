A Salina woman was killed in a single-vehicle crash Monday evening.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 51-year-old Robyn Schremmer was driving a Chevrolet Trailblazer headed west on K 140 Highway when it left the road. The SUV entered a ditch and overturned.

Schremmer, who was not buckled up, was killed in the crash.

The crash happened at round 5:30 Monday evening in Saline County on K 140 Highway about a mile west of Interstate 135.