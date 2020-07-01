Woman Injured in Wreck East of Salina

A Salina woman is injured in a single-vehicle crash where she avoided a deer in the road.

Saline County Sheriff Roger Soldan tells KSAL News that the crash happened in the 7100 block of E. Magnolia Rd., just east of S. Whitmore Rd.–or about six miles east of Salina–shortly before Midnight on Tuesday.

20-year-old Alexandra Valdez, Salina, was driving her 2009 Jeep Patriot SUV westbound on Magnolia when she made an avoidance maneuver around a deer in the road.

The SUV went off the road on the north side, traveled up an embankment before coming to a rest on its top.

Valdez was then trapped inside of the vehicle.

Salina EMS and Salina Rescue both responded to the scene and were able to free the woman.

Valdez was sent to Salina Regional Health Center with unspecified injuries.

Her vehicle is totaled in the crash.