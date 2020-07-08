Salina Woman Injured in Rear-End Accident

A Salina woman is injured and another is cited in a two-car accident in central Salina.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that a 2015 Ford Edge was stopped in traffic while traveling south on Santa Fe Ave. when a 2015 Honda Civic traveling in the same direction failed to stop and rear-ended the Edge.

Elizabeth Miller, 56, Salina, is the driver of the Edge and suffered shoulder and neck pain in the collision. She was sent by EMS to Salina Regional Health Center.

Meanwhile, 54-year-old Sharolyn Hoffman, Salina, is the driver of the Civic. She was not injured in the crash but cited for inattentive driving.

Both vehicles were towed away from the scene.

The accident occurred near the intersection of Santa Fe and Crawford at 4:10 p.m. Tuesday.