Salina Woman Injured in Accident

A two-vehicle accident on Monday sent one person to the hospital.

Salina Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that at 7:05 a.m., a 2008 Mercury Mariner going east on Ralph Ave. failed to yield right of way and hit a 2013 Ford Explorer going north on Norton Street.

Both vehicles had heavy damage and had to be towed from the scene. The 32-year-old Salina woman driving the Explorer complained of neck pain and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center by EMS. The 30-year-old Salina man driving the Mercury was cited for failure to yield right of way.