Salina Woman Hurt in Interstate Crash

Todd PittengerJanuary 1, 2021

A New Year’s Eve three-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol,  a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was headed north in the driving lane on I-135. As the driver attempted to pass  a 2007 Hyundai Sonata it struck it, then veered across the median and struck an oncoming 2019 Kenworth semi.

The driver of the Cruze, identified as 64-year-old Jolene Huff from Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. No one else was seriously injured.

The crash happened at 3:50 Thursday afternoon on I-135, 10.6 miles South of I-70.

