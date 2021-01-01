Salina Woman Hurt in Interstate Crash

A New Year’s Eve three-vehicle crash south of Salina on Interstate 135 sent one person to the hospital.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2017 Chevrolet Cruze was headed north in the driving lane on I-135. As the driver attempted to pass a 2007 Hyundai Sonata it struck it, then veered across the median and struck an oncoming 2019 Kenworth semi.

The driver of the Cruze, identified as 64-year-old Jolene Huff from Salina, suffered suspected serious injuries and was transported to Salina Regional Health Center. No one else was seriously injured.

The crash happened at 3:50 Thursday afternoon on I-135, 10.6 miles South of I-70.