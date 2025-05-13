Salina Woman Hurt in Crash

A Salina woman was hurt in a single vehicle crash in Ottawa County Monday afternoon.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 54-year-old Patricia Gillham of Salina was driving a Chrysler Town and Country van on a rural road in Ottawa County. She experienced a possible medical episode and entered a ditch. While in the ditch, the van struck a fence and power pole.

Gillham was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina to be treated for suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at 2:55 in the 300 block N 90th Rd, about a mile south of K 18 Highway in Ottawa County.