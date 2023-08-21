Salina Woman Hurt in Crash

A Salina woman was hurt in a single-vehicle crash when she rolled her car into a field along Interstate 135 Monday.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, 41-year-old Cassie Riley was driving a Lexus passenger headed south on I 135. As she approached a large commercial vehicle tire in the roadway she was unable to change lanes due to traffic. She swerved to the right, entered a ditch, and rolled several times. The car came to rest on its wheels a corn field.

Riley, who was buckled up, was transported by EMS to the hospital in Salina suffering from suspected minor injuries.

The crash happened during the noon hour 10 miles south of Salina on I 135.