Salina Woman Guilty of Mistreatment of a Dependent Adult

A Salina woman was found guilty Tuesday of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt’s Office, 43-year-old Meg Ellen Gravette-Holmgren pleaded guilty in Ottawa County District Court to one felony count of mistreatment of a dependent adult.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the attorney general’s Fraud and Abuse Litigation Division which discovered that between July and November 2014, Gravette-Holmgren acted as durable power of attorney for her mother who was a dependent adult. She spent her mother’s money for unauthorized purchases for herself.

As part of the plea, Gravette-Holmgren agreed to pay $67,374.39 in restitution to her mother.

District Judge Rene Young took the plea and scheduled sentencing for May 8 at 9:30am.

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of Schmidt’s office