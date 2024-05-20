Salina Woman Facing Charges for Theft

A Salina woman is facing charges for aggravated burglary after she allegedly stole some clothes from a motel room.

According to Police Captain David Villanueva, 38-year-old Sandra Sekala was arrested on Sunday evening after officers contacted her at a bus stop in the 700 block of N. Broadway.

Police say she had a number of clothing items, vape pen, cigarettes and a battery pack that were taken from a room at the Budget King Motel, 809 N. Broadway Blvd.

The 57-year-old male victim told officers his door was ajar and she walked into his room Sunday around 5:25pm and took the items. All the items, valued at $179 were returned.