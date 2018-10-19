Salina Woman Convicted of Insurance Fraud

A Salina woman has been convicted of insurance fraud and forgery.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, a Saline County jury found 44-year-old Jodi Pappada guilty of one felony count of fraudulent insurance act and two felony counts of forgery.

The case stemmed from an investigation by the Department of Insurance, which discovered that between March and June 2017, Pappada, who is an insurance agent, submitted a false property loss claim to her insurance carrier. In support of this claim, she submitted two forged jewelry appraisals.

District Judge Jared Johnson, who presided over the trial, has scheduled sentencing for December 21 at 1:30 p.m.