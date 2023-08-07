Salina Woman Charged with DUI

Faulty windshield wipers may have contributed to a crash and a DUI arrest on Sunday.

Salina Police Sergeant Kyle Tonniges tells KSAL News that 20-year-old L’Laena Jones was taken into custody just after midnight on Sunday when she ran into a parked truck in the 900 block of E. Republic. Jones told officers the wipers on her 2012 GMC Terrain were not clearing her windshield during a rain shower and made visibility very poor.

Officers determined Jones was intoxicated and arrested her on charges of DUI. Police allege they also found a small amount of personal use marijuana and drug paraphernalia in the vehicle.

No damage estimates were available on the Ford F150 that was struck in the crash.