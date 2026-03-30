Salina Woman Arrested for Attacking Female Neighbor

An ongoing disagreement between Salina neighbors ignited into a fist fight on Sunday evening.

Police Lt. Andrew Zeigler tells KSAL News that around 6:30pm officers were sent to the 400 block of W. Ash Street to the report of two women fighting on a driveway.

Police say 35-year-old Jamie Wood approached a 34-year-old woman as she sat in the passenger seat of a car that pulled up.

Moments later Wood allegedly attacked the woman though the car window, drug her out of the vehicle and began kicking and hitting her with her fists.

Wood is now facing charges that could include kidnapping, simple battery and interference with law enforcement.