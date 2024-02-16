Salina Woman Arrested After Setting Man’s Pants on Fire

A Salina woman was arrested after setting a man’s pants on fire in a hotel room.

According to Police Captain. Jim Feldman, around 10pm Thursday, officers responded to the Village Inn Motel located at 453 South Broadway Blvd. after a 48-year-old man’s pants were allegedly set on fire by a 38-year-old acquaintance Kelsey Hathaway.

Police say Hathaway ignited his jeans while to two were sitting on the floor. The flames lasted for about 30-seconds.

Hathaway was arrested after the man called for help. She’s now facing charges for arson and aggravated battery for reportedly spitting on a nurse at Salina Regional Health Center. The man suffered no burn injuries. Authorities say alcohol played a role in the incident.