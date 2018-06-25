Salina Woman and Fiance Killed in Crash

Family and friends are mourning the loss of a Salina woman, and her fiance, who were killed in a car crash in Puerto Rico.

Haley Weinhold was in Puerto Rico visiting her fiance Colt Tomlin when the couple were killed in a crash Friday night.

Colt, who is from Little River, was working as a lineman in Puerto Rico helping to restore power lost during the hurricane. Haley, who is from Salina, was visiting him for her birthday, which is Sunday.

Services for both are pending.