Salina Woman Admits to Arson

Todd PittengerDecember 19, 2019

A Salina woman has pleaded guilty to arson and conspiracy to commit arson.

According to Kansas Attorney General Derek Schmidt, 51-year-old Sandra Ann Davis this week pleaded guilty in Saline County District Court to one felony count of arson and one felony count of conspiracy to commit arson. Chief Judge Rene Young accepted the pleas and scheduled sentencing for March 9, 2020, at 11 a.m.

An investigation by the Saline County Sheriff’s Office found that in January 2018, Davis conspired with a co-defendant to set fire to a residence as a part of a plan to collect insurance proceeds for the residence. Davis eventually set fire to the home at 801 N. Fairchilds Rd. northwest of Salina, resulting in a total loss.

Assistant Attorney General Paul Brothers of Schmidt’s office is prosecuting the case.

 

Sandra Davis, 50, Salina

