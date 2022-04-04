Salina, KS

Salina Woman Accused of DUI After Friday Accident

KSAL StaffApril 4, 2022

A Salina woman was arrested Friday after an alleged DUI accident.

Police Capt. Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that around 5 p.m. Friday, a witness reported a Volkswagen Beetle was driving erratically at the intersection of Broadway and South Street. Officers located the Beetle going south on Broadway when it rear-ended a Chevrolet Equinox that was stopped at a light at the intersection.

Contact was made with the two drivers, and no injuries were reported. Both vehicles had minor damage. The driver of the Equinox was a 27-year-old man from Junction City.

Forrester said the driver of the Beetle, 59-year-old Laura Donmyer, was found to be under the influence.

Donmyer was taken into custody and is facing requested charges of driving under the influence and following too closely. Forrester said the DUI is Donmyer’s third.

