Salina Welding Students Excel at Event

Todd PittengerJanuary 29, 2022

Five seniors in the welding program at Salina Central High School welding competed in the Missouri Welding Institute’s (MWI) annual welding competition. Students from both South and Central attend the welding program located at Central.

According to USD 305, eight other students attended as observers.

“We went to MWI not only to compete but also to learn,” stated Cole Dow, Central High School welding instructor. “It was a long day with very strict judging but the USD 305 team had a terrific time.”

  1. SHS Senior Trevor Johnson placed 9th out of 400.
  2. All contestants received $1,000 scholarship and MWI welding jackets.
  3. In a raffle, several students won hoods and welding jackets from Outlaw Hoods.

 “All of the students who came as observers graded the welds as an additional exercise so as to learn more about weld deficiencies and how to improve their own welding techniques,” explained Cole. “Everyone participated in the Job Fair as a real-world exercise about how to talk to future employers. Two students got an open offer of $28 to start after their senior graduation.”

All Photos Courtesy USD 305

CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE

 

 

