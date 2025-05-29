Salina Water Quality Report Available

The Consumer Confidence Report for water quality for the City of Salina is now available online.

According to the City, copies of the report will be available and included in the June 2025 Water Billing Notifications and can be found on the City’s website.

The brochure is a snapshot of the quality of the water provided last year. Included are the details about where your water comes from, what it contains, and how it compares to Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and state standards.

In 2024, as in years past, the City of Salina’s tap water met all U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and State Department of Health and Environment (KDHE) drinking water health standards. The City of Salina, Water Division, safeguards its water supplies, and again, is proud the system has not violated a maximum contaminant level or other water quality standard.