Salina Walk to End Alzheimer’s is Saturday

The sidewalks of Salina Downtown will be bustling Saturday morning with volunteers taking a “Walk to End Alzheimer’s”

Organizers from the The Alzheimer’s Association tell KSAL News this is their third year hosting the Salina Walk to End Alzheimer’s. They will be walking downtown this coming Saturday, starting at Phillips Plaza, following the SculptureTour down Santa Fe.

It is a come and go style event, with organizers being there from 9-10:30 AM.

A promise garden ceremony is planned at 9:30 and again at 10.

The Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s is full of flowers, each carried by someone committed to ending this disease. Because like flowers participants don’t stop when something’s in their way. They keep raising funds and awareness for a breakthrough in the fight against Alzheimer’s and all other dementia.

The walk will implement safety protocols including physical distancing, contactless registration, hand sanitizing stations and more. Per CDC guidelines around crowded outdoor settings, they ask that all Walk attendees be vaccinated against COVID-19 or wear a mask when in an overcrowded area. Masks will be available on-site.

The goal at the Salina Walk to End Alzheimer’s is to raise $18,250.

_ _ _

Individuals can register to be apart of the event by visiting: act.Alz.org/Salina