Salina Volunteer Chosen For National Council

A Salina volunteer has been chosen to sit on a national volunteer council.

According to the Salina’s Child Advocacy and Parenting Services organization, Glenn Gustitus was selected to serve on the inaugural National CASA/GAL Association national volunteer council.

The organization says 41 volunteers were selected to serve on the National Volunteer Council. The volunteers represent 34 states. Volunteers were invited to serve on the council through a state or local leader nomination or self-nomination process. Council members will serve a two-year term.

Gustitus was the only Kansas volunteer selected and will represent the state on this council. He has served as a CASA volunteer in the Ottawa and Saline County CASA (Court Appointed Special Advocate) Program for 2.5 years.

“We are so proud of Glenn,” said Angela Owens, Ottawa and Saline County CASA program director. “It was an exceptionally competitive candidate pool. He is a very dedicated volunteer and his years of experience as a former mental health clinician makes his knowledge invaluable to this council.”

The Ottawa and Saline County CASA Program recruits, trains and supports community volunteers who advocate for the best interest of abused and neglected children involved in the local court system. CASA volunteers work to ensure the children’s needs are met and to assist the court in obtaining a safe, permanent placement as quickly as possible.