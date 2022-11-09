Salina, KS

Now: 74 °

Currently: Clouds

Hi: 74 ° | Lo: 65 °

Salina Veterans Day Parade Saturday

Todd PittengerNovember 9, 2022

For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veterans Day parade in Salina.

The parade to honor veterans is being presented by Interim Healthcare home healthcare services. It will be held this Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am.

The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street.

About 40 entries have signed up to participate in the parade. Parade entry was free, but a donation to the Kansas Honor Flight program is appreciated.

_ _ _

Photo by Ian MacDonald on Unsplash

 

Copyright © Meridian Media, 2022. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Meridian Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina Veterans Day Parade Saturday

For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veterans Day parade in Salina. The parade to ...

November 9, 2022 Comments

KANcycle Bikeshare App Integration

Top News

November 9, 2022

Man Strikes EMS Driver

Kansas News

November 9, 2022

Power Tools, Wire Stolen

Kansas News

November 9, 2022


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Man Strikes EMS Driver
November 9, 2022Comments
Power Tools, Wire Stolen
November 9, 2022Comments
USD 305 Revamps Absenteei...
November 9, 2022Comments
Kelly Reelected Kansas Go...
November 9, 2022Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2022 - EEO  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH  - FCC Public Notices  - KSAL Extra