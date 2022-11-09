Salina Veterans Day Parade Saturday

For the first time in recent memory there will be a Veterans Day parade in Salina.

The parade to honor veterans is being presented by Interim Healthcare home healthcare services. It will be held this Saturday, November 12th. It will begin at 10am.

The parade route will stretch from Elm Street to South Street.

About 40 entries have signed up to participate in the parade. Parade entry was free, but a donation to the Kansas Honor Flight program is appreciated.

Photo by Ian MacDonald on Unsplash