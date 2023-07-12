Salina USD 305 Approves Annual Raises

Salina USD 305 School Board members have approved a new benefit package for district employees which includes a raise in base pay.

According to the District, at its July reorganizational meeting the board announced a series of impactful decisions aimed at fostering a thriving education community. With a steadfast commitment to excellence, Salina Public Schools (SPS) continues to prioritize the well-being and growth of its staff and students.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions by school staff, the board approved a 3.57 percent increase to the base salary, along with step movement as allowed under the salary schedules. The average increase for all staff is projected to be 5 percent for 2023-24 school year.

In addition the employer-paid health contribution was increased by $20 per month, from $520 to $540 per month. And, paid parental leave was increased for all staff groups by five additional days.

“These changes underscore SPS’s unwavering dedication to create the best place to learn and work,” explained Linn Exline, superintendent. “We know that investing in our staff and fostering a supportive workplace helps SPS remain at the forefront of educational excellence.”

For a second year, the board of education approved (at a previous meeting) a retention incentive pay plan for eligible staff in regular, ongoing positions. The up to $1,500 retention incentive pay plan, funded by federal ESSER dollars, encourages staff to continue working with SPS. For detailed information about the retention incentive, visit this webpage.