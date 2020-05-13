Salina USD 305 Adds Girls Wrestling

Back in February, two Salina Central female wrestlers participated in the inaugural Kansas girls state wrestling tournament.

Now, girls wrestling can build in Salina with a program.

Salina Unified School District 305 has officially added high school girls wrestling as a program. The addition comes after a unanimous vote by the district’s board of education. Superintendent Linn Exline proposed the plan to the board on April 29.

Interest in the sport is expected to increase after the decision by the Kansas State High School Activities Association to sanction girls wrestling before the 2019-20 school year.

To make the program stronger, the board approved the addition of an assistant coach. Salina Central and Salina South will share the assistant.

Six female wrestlers participated at Salina Central. Salina South had two girl wrestlers.