Salina Trust Company Honors Founders

A Salina trust company is honoring its founders for their induction into the Salina Business Hall of Fame.

Advantage Trust Company founders Mark and Julie Miller have been inducted into the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame in the Contemporary Category (1999 – present).

In 1997, Mark and Julie Miller sought out to create a trust company that would provide the type of personal service its clients deserve. The Millers formed a partnership with First Bank Kansas as they wanted a partner with local ties that shared their same vision of personally caring for their clients. This partnership has been a success. When ATC was founded, it assumed the trust functions for First Bank Kansas with just under $10 million in trust assets. Today, ATC manages approximately $950 million in trust assets. The impressive growth over the years is a testament to how they have taken care of their clients over multiple generations.

Mark and Julie come from Kansas roots with Julie growing up in Manhattan and Mark born and raised in Salina. They are the proud parents of two daughters, Elizabeth and Melanie, and the loving grandparents to four grandchildren. Julie has also recently been awarded a Lifetime Achievement Award from Women of Achievement, an award for women who have made important contributions through volunteer and/or professional activities throughout her lifetime. Julie’s Lifetime Achievement Award is well-deserved recognition of her unwavering commitment to community and providing personalized service to clients. ATC’s success story is a result of Mark and Julie’s vision and dedication to Salina and the surrounding communities.

“We are thankful for their vision in creating Advantage Trust Company. It is now our responsibility to carry that vision forward,” said Brian Boyer, President and CEO. “The entire staff at ATC extends our congratulations to Mark and Julie on their receipt of this wonderful honor.”

The Salina Business Hall of Fame was established by the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce in 2005. Its purpose is to recognize and honor Salina business leaders, both past and present, who have made extraordinary contributions to Salina, earned the respect of the local community and called attention to the Free Enterprise system and its value to our country and citizens in shaping Salina’s way of life”.

The company asks to join in congratulating Mark and Julie on their entrance into the Salina Area Chamber of Commerce’s Business Hall of Fame.