Salina to YMCA Host First Teen Night

The Salina Family YMCA will launch its first “Teen Night” later this month.

According to the organization, the new “Teen Night” program designed to give local youth a safe and engaging space to connect, move, and grow. The event will take place Saturday, October 25, 2025, from 5:30pm–8:00pm at the Salina Family YMCA.

Open to teens ages 11–18, “Teen Night” will feature a wide variety of activities, including basketball, dodgeball, pickleball, racquetball, ping pong, video games, dance classes, and a silent disco. Teens ages 14–18 will also have access to supervised lifting on the wellness floor.

The evening will also include free food and drinks.

Adding to the night’s impact, the Salina Emergency Services have been invited to join in the fun, helping to build positive connections between youth and local first responders.

The evening will close with a worship session led by Young Life and Ark Youth Church, offering teens a chance to reflect, connect, and be encouraged.

“Teen Night is all about creating a space where young people feel like they belong,” said Sierra Kelley, Salina YMCA Sports Coordinator. “It’s a chance for teens to hang out, try new things, and build positive relationships—with each other, with mentors, and with the community.”

Registration for Teen Night is open through October 25th. The event is free for members and non-members alike, and all youth ages 11–18 are welcome to attend.

_ _ _

For more information or to register, visit salinaymca.org/teennight.