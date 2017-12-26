Salina to Ring in “Noon Year’s Eve”

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event. Featured activities include: dancing, face painting, games, music, a cookies and milk toast, and a balloon drop. The first 300 kids will receive a free lunch.

This event is is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and Tony’s Pizza Events Center. For more information, contact the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

The Noon Year’s Eve event is Sunday, December 31st, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, located within the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.