Salina, KS

Now: 9 °

Currently: Light Snow

Hi: 14 ° | Lo: 3 °

Salina to Ring in “Noon Year’s Eve”

Rachel Hinde-ConstantinoDecember 26, 2017

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year’s Eve early on December 31st. The annual Noon Year’s Eve event is scheduled at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

There is no charge for individuals and families to attend this event. Featured activities include: dancing, face painting, games, music, a cookies and milk toast, and a balloon drop. The first 300 kids will receive a free lunch.

This event is is sponsored by the Salina Parks & Recreation Department and Tony’s Pizza Events Center. For more information, contact the City of Salina Parks & Recreation Department at (785) 309-5765.

The Noon Year’s Eve event is Sunday, December 31st, from 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m. in Heritage Hall, located within the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2017. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS

Latest Stories

Top News

Salina to Ring in “Noon Year’s ...

A family friendly event will allow Salina to ring in New Year's Eve early on December 31st. The annu...

December 26, 2017 Comments

35th Year of Feeding Salina Christm...

Top News

December 25, 2017

Yes Virginia, There Is A Santa

Kansas News

December 25, 2017

Chiefs Down Dolphins to Win Back-to...

Sports News

December 24, 2017

STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Yes Virginia, There Is A ...
December 25, 2017Comments
The Christmas Truce
December 23, 2017Comments
Don’t Let The Grinc...
December 23, 2017Comments
78-Year-Old Man Leads Cha...
December 22, 2017Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2017