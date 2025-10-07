Salina to Pink Out

Salinans are encouraged to wear pink later this month to show support for those whose lives have been impacted by breast cancer.

October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month, a time dedicated to raising awareness, promoting early detection, and supporting access to timely, high-quality care. On Tuesday, October 21, the Live Well Saline County Coalition and the North Central Regional Coalition are encouraging the community to participate in the fourth annual Pink Out Salina and encourage everyone to wear pink to show their support.

Employers are encouraged to take photos of their employees wearing pink and post them to Facebook with the hashtag #pinkoutsalina.

Breast Cancer Facts (National Breast Cancer Foundation)

• 1 in 8 women in the U.S. will be diagnosed with breast cancer in her lifetime.

• Breast cancer is the most common cancer among American women (after skin cancers).

• Although rare, men can be diagnosed too—an estimated 2,800 men in the U.S. will face breast cancer in 2025.

• When detected early (localized stages), the 5-year survival rate is 99%.

• Today, there are over 3.8 million breast cancer survivors in the United States.

Early Detection Works Program

The Kansas Department of Health & Environment’s Early Detection Works (EDW) program provides free breast and cervical cancer screenings to uninsured individuals who meet age and income guidelines. In 2025, EDW celebrates 30 years of service, having helped more than 71,500 low-income women across Kansas since 1995. Learn more here: Early Detection Works

We hope you will join us in celebrating Pink Out Salina on October 21 and help raise awareness for those impacted by breast cancer.