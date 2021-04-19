Salina to host NJCAA Region VI Baseball Championship Tournament

Visit Salina is pleased to announce that Salina was selected to host the 2021 NJCAA Region VI / Kansas Jayhawk Community College Conference (KJCCC) Baseball Championship Tournament. Games will be played in the Berkley Family Recreation Area at Dean Evans Stadium, 841 Markley Road, Salina, Kansas, May 20-22, 2021.

NJCAA Region VI Director, Mike Saddler cited the following reasons as to why Salina was selected. “Salina’s central location makes an ideal place for the Region 6 Tournament. With the renovations to Dean Evans Stadium and the addition of turf it will make it a great venue for our teams to play in and should provide an excellent atmosphere for our fans as well. With lots of hotels and restaurants it will be a great fit. We are looking forward to working together with Visit Salina as well as the Salina Parks and Recreation to put on a great tournament for our student-athletes and the fans.”

NJCAA Region VI is made up of teams from the KJCCC. Sixteen teams make it to the region playoffs. The four teams making it to Salina will have each advanced from a four-team sub-regional. The Championship will bring the four baseball teams to Salina for a 3-day tournament. Games will be played at Dean Evans Stadium on Thursday, May 20 at 1 PM, 4 PM and 7 PM; Friday May 21 at 1 PM and 4 PM and Saturday, May 22 Championship at 1 PM with an IF game scheduled at 4 PM.

According to Tiffany Benien, Visit Salina, “This is a great event for Salina. Not only will we bring a new level of collegiate baseball to Salina, this will be one of the first times the new turf at Dean Evans Stadium is used for a tournament. I believe this is a great example of how the improvements at Dean Evans benefit the Salina community. We are looking forward to sharing the Salina experience with coaches, players, administration, officials, media and fans of Region VI where they will stay, play, shop, dine and have FUN! As we look ahead, it would be ideal for Region VI/KJCCC to consider Salina a home for this championship in the future.”

The recent Dean Evans Stadium improvements were made possible by Baseball Enterprises. Baseball Enterprises is the parent organization to a local group that provided expertise and funding to make possible the Baseball Partners Baseball and Softball Projects. In addition to renovations and turf at Dean Evans Stadium, the Baseball Partners have turfed two softball fields at USD #305 Salina South High School and are renovating several areas around the fields at South High to include fan seating, restrooms, and admission facilities. More improvements at Dean Evans Stadium will also continue.

If you’d like to volunteer at the Region VI Championship, please contact Tiffany Benien, Visit Salina at [email protected]

Information on ticketing will be available at a later date. If you’d like to learn more about the Region VI/KJCCC Baseball Championship go to: KJCAA Baseball