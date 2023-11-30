Salina to Host Free Dental Clinic

Salina has been chosen as the host city for a statewide free dental clinic. The Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation will host its annual “Kansas Mission of Mercy” free dental clinic in early 2024 at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center.

The Kansas Mission of Mercy is a large-scale dental clinic that provides free oral healthcare to patients of all ages who cannot otherwise afford or access care. Each year since 2001, the Kansas Dental Charitable Foundation has hosted this weekend event. Volunteer dentists and hygienists from across the state provide millions of dollars’ worth of free dental work, such as fillings, extractions and dental cleanings. It’s a first-come-first-serve event and all patients have to wait in line. Approximately 700 people will receive services each day of the two day clinic. No dental records or proof of income are needed.

Support for this project comes entirely from donations and grants and uses no state or federal funding. Local coordinators are making contacts within the community to gain both monetary and in-kind support for the project, as well as recruiting the hundreds of community volunteers necessary to make the Kansas Mission of Mercy a success. In the past, the project has cost around $150,000, but leaves behind approximately $1 million of donated dental care in return.

The clinic will include an estimated 75 dental chairs and it is expected that nearly 1,000 volunteers, consisting of dentists, hygienists, dental assistants, medical personnel, and community volunteers will donate their talents to treat patients.

The “Mission of Mercy” free dental clinic will be January 12th and 13th, 2022, at the Tony’s Pizza Events Center. Clinic doors open at 5:30 a.m. both days.