Salina to Host Arts Symposium

The 2023 Kansas Arts Councils Symposium is coming to Salina.

Salina Arts & Humanities will host the third annual gathering of arts councils and professionals with the Kansas Department of Commerce’s Creative Arts Industries Commission . The event is October 11th and 12th at the Downtown Homewood Suites and the Salina Art Center.

According to Salina Arts & Humanities, Ttrgeted towards arts councils, centers, professionals, and community leaders across the state, the Symposium brings together emerging and established organizations to facilitate professional development, partnership, and celebrate the arts in our communities. This year’s focus is building connections and equipping arts leaders to make a difference in their communities. “Salina Arts & Humanities has been a long-time resource partner to the community and region,” said SAH Executive Director Brad Anderson. “The staff is excited to have this opportunity to show off the community and help equip arts leaders from across the state.”

In its third year, 2023 is the first of two years in Salina. “Having the Symposium in Salina makes the event accessible to north central Kansas communities and arts organizations. We are working to make the event applicable to rural and urban perspectives and are excited to join the discussion,” said SAH Operations & Development Manager Anna Pauscher Morawitz.

Salina is known across the state as a leader in the arts, as the only standalone city department of the arts in Kansas, with a long history of municipal and community support. The event will bring participants from all regions of Kansas to network and learn together, as well as learn about how Salina arts and cultural organizations are working together and with public and privately funded initiatives.

The event starts at 4 p.m. on Wednesday, October 11, with a “State of the Arts in Kansas” presentation by KCAIC Director Curtis Young and Assistant Director Kate Van Steenhuyse. A group of arts leaders from Kansas will facilitate discussions throughout the event, ending at 3 p.m. on Thursday, October 12. Early bird pricing of $45 per person is available through Friday, September 8, then increasing to $65 for the two-day event. Registration for the event is open at https://www.salinaarts.com/symposium/.