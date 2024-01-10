Salina to Honor Martin Luther King

Salina will recognize the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. with a couple of days of events.

This year’s theme is “Remember! Celebrate! Act!”, with a special focus on bringing awareness to the homeless.

A Citywide Celebration will be held Sunday afternoon. Keeping with the homeless awareness effort, it will be held outdoors. The event, which should last 30 minutes, will begin at 3:30 in the parking lot of the New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 321 N. 8th Street.

Everyone who attends will receive a bag, with a list of items needed several humanitarian agencies in Salina including:

Salina Grace

Salina Salvation Army

Salina Rescue Mission

Salina Emergency Aid Food Bank

The bags are then asked to be dropped off, at the agency, with a donation.

On Monday a Martin Luther King Jr. youth celebration will be held at noon at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at 215 S. Chicago in Salina. The youth-centered celebration will feature guest Ralita Cheeks and music by Salina Central and Salina South Choirs.

Monday evening at 7:00 Kansas Wesleyan University will recognize and honor Martin Luther King Jr. with a celebration in Mabee Arena. The guest speaker will be the Rev. Terrell D. Davis, the pastor of New Hope Missionary Baptist Church in Wichita,