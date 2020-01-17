Salina To Celebrate King Legacy

Salina will recognize the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. Multiple events are planned.
As part of MLK Jr. Week, there is a community potluck on Saturday at 6:00 p.m at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 321 N. 8th Street. Bring a dish to share, drinks and tableware provided.
A Sunday church service celebration is planned. Details include:
- Citywide Celebration at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m
- Speaker, Dr. Adrian Douglas, President of Cloud County Community College
- Music provided by various soloists and “sing-along” selections with attendees.
On Monday a Martin Luther King Jr. youth celebration will be held at noon at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at 215 S. Chicago in Salina. The youth-centered celebration will feature guest speaker Dr. Adrian Douglas and musical entertainment.
“Never Give Up” is the 2020 King celebration theme.