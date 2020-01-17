BREAKING NEWS

Salina To Celebrate King Legacy

Todd PittengerJanuary 17, 2020

Salina will recognize the life, legacy, and leadership of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. this weekend. Multiple events are planned.

As part of MLK  Jr. Week, there is a community potluck on Saturday at 6:00 p.m at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 321 N. 8th Street. Bring a dish to share, drinks and tableware provided.

A Sunday church service celebration is planned. Details include:

  • Citywide Celebration at New Jerusalem Missionary Baptist Church at 3:30 p.m
  • Speaker, Dr. Adrian Douglas, President of Cloud County Community College
  • Music provided by various soloists and “sing-along” selections with attendees.

On Monday a Martin Luther King Jr. youth celebration will be held at noon at St. John’s Missionary Baptist Church at 215 S. Chicago in Salina. The youth-centered celebration will feature guest speaker Dr. Adrian Douglas and musical entertainment.

“Never Give Up” is the 2020 King celebration theme.

 

Copyright © Rocking M Media, 2020. All Rights Reserved. No part of this story may be reproduced without Rocking M Media’s express consent.

CATEGORIES :

COMMENTS


Latest Stories

Kansas News

Vandals Shatter Windows

Salina Police are investigating a damage to property case after a couple of businesses had their win...

January 17, 2020 Comments

Ice Strikes Again Forcing HS Basket...

Sports News

January 17, 2020

Salina To Celebrate King Legacy

Top News

January 17, 2020

Kansas Wesleyan Football announces ...

Sports News

January 17, 2020


STAY IN TOUCH!

GET OUR APP!

LATEST POSTS

Vandals Shatter Windows
January 17, 2020Comments
Governor’s Budget C...
January 17, 2020Comments
3rd DUI Arrest for Salina...
January 16, 2020Comments
Drug, Speeding Charges
January 16, 2020Comments

LATEST TWEETS

Read all tweets
© 2007 - 2020 - EEO  - KDJM  - KABI  - KSAL-AM  - KSAL-FM  - KVOB  - KYEZ  - KZUH