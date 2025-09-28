Salina to BOOM! This Week

Salina is set to BOOM! again. For the fourth year in a row the Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival is coming back to add more murals to the growing Salina Kanvas gallery. Though the festival is this coming Friday, Saturday, and Sunday October 3 – 5, work on some murals has already started.

Organizers say this year’s event features five renowned muralists who will leave a mark on Downtown Salina with their own signature artistic style. Artists this year include:

Drew Merritt – Drew Merritt is a contemporary muralist and fine artist whose evocative works bridge classical portraiture with modern street art. Born on the outskirts of Clovis, New Mexico, Merritt was raised on a farm and cattle ranch, where he cultivated his artistic talents without formal training. His early exposure to graffiti-covered cargo trains ignited a passion for art that would later manifest in large-scale murals and oil paintings. Merritt’s art often explores themes of contrast and conflict, placing classical subjects in contemporary settings to evoke a broad spectrum of emotions, from pleasure to isolation. Now based in Los Angeles, Merritt continues to develop an ever-changing body of work that encompasses a variety of mediums and textures. His murals and paintings are characterized by their romanticized, timeless quality, often leaning into a neo-western aesthetic as an homage to his upbringing . By guiding his audience through a world of emotions and evoking empathy, Merritt’s work invites viewers to imagine the stories behind his subjects, offering a clear visual biography that reflects the way they are created.

– Drew Merritt is a contemporary muralist and fine artist whose evocative works bridge classical portraiture with modern street art. Born on the outskirts of Clovis, New Mexico, Merritt was raised on a farm and cattle ranch, where he cultivated his artistic talents without formal training. His early exposure to graffiti-covered cargo trains ignited a passion for art that would later manifest in large-scale murals and oil paintings. Merritt’s art often explores themes of contrast and conflict, placing classical subjects in contemporary settings to evoke a broad spectrum of emotions, from pleasure to isolation. Now based in Los Angeles, Merritt continues to develop an ever-changing body of work that encompasses a variety of mediums and textures. His murals and paintings are characterized by their romanticized, timeless quality, often leaning into a neo-western aesthetic as an homage to his upbringing . By guiding his audience through a world of emotions and evoking empathy, Merritt’s work invites viewers to imagine the stories behind his subjects, offering a clear visual biography that reflects the way they are created. Crash One – John Matos, widely recognized by his moniker “Crash,” is a pioneering figure in the graffiti art movement, originating from the Bronx, New York. Embarking on his artistic journey at the tender age of 13, Crash began adorning subway cars with his distinctive style, marking the inception of a career that would bridge the gap between street art and the formal art world. His transition from the underground to mainstream recognition was catalyzed in 1980 when he curated the groundbreaking exhibition “Graffiti Art Success for America” at Fashion MODA, a pivotal event that propelled graffiti into the realm of contemporary art. Crash’s work, characterized by vivid colors and dynamic compositions, has since been showcased in numerous galleries and museums globally, cementing his status as a seminal artist in the evolution of urban art. Beyond the canvas, Crash has extended his artistic influence through collaborations with prominent brands, including Absolut Vodka, Fender Guitars, and Tumi luggage, blending commercial appeal with his unique aesthetic. Notably, his custom-painted “Crashocaster” guitars, created for legendary musician Eric Clapton, exemplify the fusion of visual art and music. As a co-owner of WallWorks New York, Crash continues to nurture emerging talent and contribute to the cultural fabric of his hometown. His enduring legacy is reflected in his commitment to authenticity and innovation, inspiring a new generation of artists to explore the transformative power of graffiti.

– John Matos, widely recognized by his moniker “Crash,” is a pioneering figure in the graffiti art movement, originating from the Bronx, New York. Embarking on his artistic journey at the tender age of 13, Crash began adorning subway cars with his distinctive style, marking the inception of a career that would bridge the gap between street art and the formal art world. His transition from the underground to mainstream recognition was catalyzed in 1980 when he curated the groundbreaking exhibition “Graffiti Art Success for America” at Fashion MODA, a pivotal event that propelled graffiti into the realm of contemporary art. Crash’s work, characterized by vivid colors and dynamic compositions, has since been showcased in numerous galleries and museums globally, cementing his status as a seminal artist in the evolution of urban art. Beyond the canvas, Crash has extended his artistic influence through collaborations with prominent brands, including Absolut Vodka, Fender Guitars, and Tumi luggage, blending commercial appeal with his unique aesthetic. Notably, his custom-painted “Crashocaster” guitars, created for legendary musician Eric Clapton, exemplify the fusion of visual art and music. As a co-owner of WallWorks New York, Crash continues to nurture emerging talent and contribute to the cultural fabric of his hometown. His enduring legacy is reflected in his commitment to authenticity and innovation, inspiring a new generation of artists to explore the transformative power of graffiti. Insane51 – Stathis Tsavalias, professionally known as Insane51, is a Greek muralist born in Athens in 1992. He began his journey in street art as a graffiti writer in 2007 and studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts, with additional training in graphic and applied arts. Early in his career, he focused on experimental techniques involving color and form, but he later refined his style towards photorealism and innovative overlay mural methods. His signature technique, dubbed “Double Exposure 3D” or anaglyph murals, involves layering two distinct images—one in red, one in cyan—that reveal themselves through 3D glasses or filters, crafting an immersive visual experience. Over the past decade, Insane51 has showcased his work at prominent festivals and galleries globally—including Upfest in Bristol, Urban Nation in Berlin, and the Underdogs Gallery in Lisbon. His murals, often featuring hyperrealistic portraits overlaid with skeletal or symbolic forms, bend optics and challenge viewers’ perceptions. A Guinness World Record holder for the largest glow-in-the-dark graffiti scroll and the most expansive 3D mural, he continues to push the boundaries of street art with his blend of technical mastery, optical illusion, and emotive storytelling.

– Stathis Tsavalias, professionally known as Insane51, is a Greek muralist born in Athens in 1992. He began his journey in street art as a graffiti writer in 2007 and studied at the Athens School of Fine Arts, with additional training in graphic and applied arts. Early in his career, he focused on experimental techniques involving color and form, but he later refined his style towards photorealism and innovative overlay mural methods. His signature technique, dubbed “Double Exposure 3D” or anaglyph murals, involves layering two distinct images—one in red, one in cyan—that reveal themselves through 3D glasses or filters, crafting an immersive visual experience. Over the past decade, Insane51 has showcased his work at prominent festivals and galleries globally—including Upfest in Bristol, Urban Nation in Berlin, and the Underdogs Gallery in Lisbon. His murals, often featuring hyperrealistic portraits overlaid with skeletal or symbolic forms, bend optics and challenge viewers’ perceptions. A Guinness World Record holder for the largest glow-in-the-dark graffiti scroll and the most expansive 3D mural, he continues to push the boundaries of street art with his blend of technical mastery, optical illusion, and emotive storytelling. Amy Sol – Amy Sol is an American artist of Korean descent, currently based in Las Vegas, Nevada, whose work is celebrated within the Pop‑Surreal and Lowbrow movements. Entirely self‑taught, Sol typically paints on treated wooden panels, allowing the natural grain to inform her subdued, atmospheric color palette—like a musical rhythm guiding the composition. Her serene paintings often depict delicate, young female figures interacting with oversized or mythical animals within ethereal landscapes, evoking themes of companionship, introspection, and mysticism. Over the past decade, Sol has built a strong global presence through gallery exhibitions, art fairs, and mural installations—most notably contributing to URBAN NATION’s Project M/14 in Berlin. Her visual language draws from manga, folk art, classical animation, and vintage illustration, blending narrative and figurative styles to create dreamlike realms open to individual interpretation. By merging whimsical flora and fauna with contemplative human figures in muted, pastel tones, Sol crafts evocative compositions that feel both timeless and intimately personal.

Special guest muralist for BOOM! 2025 is Mindy Kahl Allen from Mindy’s Murals. She will be joining in on the art action in downtown Salina during the festival this year. Mindy is a local superstar who has provided some of the area’s most captivating pieces such as the Inman grain elevator and even a beautiful piece she provided here in Salina during a past BOOM! festival.

It wouldn’t be a BOOM! festival without curator/artist Joe Iurato and legendary photographer Martha Cooper, whose influence continues to shape and inspire the street art world. We’re thrilled to welcome these two icons back for another unforgettable year!

Boom! Salina is an annual mural festival in the heart of downtown Salina. The larger vision is to bring in street artists and muralists from around the world to enhance the visual landscape of the city. The festival is funded through private and crowd sourced donors that share a creative hunger to be bold and inspiring. Boom! Salina is a backed by the Salina Kanvas Project.