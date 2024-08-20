Salina to BOOM! Again

Salina is set to BOOM! again this fall.

For the third year in a row the Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival is coming back to add more murals to the growing Salina Kanvas gallery.

Organizers say the festival, slated for September 30th-October 5th, features an impressive line-up of muralists invited from around the world, each infusing Salina Downtown with their own signature artistic styles.

Eric Montoy, the festival’s chief organizer, enthuses, “Our community is in for another amazing treat of art and culture.” He goes on to share that this year will feature five artists who will bring to life five different locations in downtown Salina. Curated by Joe Iurato, the artists are selected based on their unique style, portfolio, and influence in the contemporary mural scene. Martha Cooper, the legendary photographer, will again be joining for her third year, capturing the magic of the festival.

First launched two years ago, the Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival has since been a platform for the public to witness exemplary work from diverse artists, the murals from past years still enhancing the beauty of Salina’s downtown area. The 2024 festival promises an even richer visual feast not to be missed.

Timeline of Events:

September 30th – October 5th – Artists will be painting at various locations in downtown Salina, and the murals will be in full swing. Mural locations will be announced at the start of the festival via social media.

October 4th – Join us at 6:30 PM at the Salina Art Center for ‘First Friday’. The highlight of the day will be the 2024 BOOM! Salina Artist Panel Discussion and the Photography Show featuring the 2022 & 2023 BOOM! Salina works by Martha Cooper and Tanner Colvin. First Friday by Salina Downtown will also feature other live music and art galleries.

October 5th– Join us at Kid’s Creative Corners from 12pm -1:30pm with visual artist David Zinn and learn how he creates his whimsical creations using chalk, charcoal, and found objects. David will give a brief presentation followed by a chance to draw with the artist. Children of all ages are welcome, children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult.

Mark these dates and be a part of the 2024 Boom! Salina Street Art & Mural Festival to experience the magic of street art! Everyone is invited to this free event held in downtown Salina so, join us for what promises to be an incredible event.

2024 Artist Lineup:

Featured Artist: DAVID ZINN

Renowned for his enchanting and whimsical chalk art, David Zinn creates temporary street drawings that bring sidewalks to life with characters like Sluggo, a bright green monster, and Philomena, a flying pig. His art, composed entirely of chalk, charcoal, and found objects, is celebrated globally, from the streets of Michigan to the beaches of California and squares in Sweden.

Featured Artist: LEON KEER

A leading figure in anamorphic street art, Leon Keer crafts thought-provoking pieces that explore themes like environmental sustainability. His art, both playful and poignant, is a commentary on the beauty and degradation of the world, making him a global ambassador of street art with stunning works in Europe, the United States, and beyond.

Featured Artist: SEN2

Known for his dynamic graffiti that bridges pop art and urban aesthetics, Sen2 has a rich history of collaborations, including with iconic artists and celebrities. His work on canvas combines bold graphic lettering, 3-D elements, and vibrant colors, reflecting his roots in New York graffiti and his evolution into a fine artist admired worldwide.

Featured Artist: LIDIA CAO

A self-taught muralist from Galicia, Spain, Lidia Cao is recognized for her expressive figures and faces rendered in a predominantly monochrome palette. Her work captures human emotion with minimalistic lines and textures, and she continues to expand her artistic horizons in muralism, leaving a distinct mark wherever she paints.

Featured Artist: CURTIS HYLTON

Known for his lively and colorful murals, Curtis Hylton infuses public spaces with energy through his bold designs. His murals are characterized by their vibrant hues and intricate details, engaging viewers and transforming their surroundings into immersive experiences.

Featured Photographer: MARTHA COOPER

Martha Cooper is a documentary photographer who has specialized in shooting urban vernacular art and architecture for over forty years. In 1977, Martha moved from Rhode Island to New York City and worked as a staff photographer at the NY Post for three years. During that time, she began to document graffiti and B-Boying, subjects which led to her extensive coverage of early Hip Hop as it emerged from the Bronx. These photos, published worldwide, helped make Hip Hop the predominant international youth movement it is today.

_ _ _

You can learn more about our 2024 lineup of artists here: www.boomsalina.art