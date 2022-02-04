Salina to Abilene Bus Service Ending

Public Transportation between Salina and Abilene is coming to an end.

According to OCCK Transportation, they ending the KanConnect fixed route bus service between Salina and Abilene at the end of the day on February 11th, 2022.

KanConnect has been operating as a weekly bus route pilot project between Salina and Abilene since June 2020.

“The KanConnect route came about as an opportunity during the early days of the pandemic,” said Michelle Griffin, Mobility Manager for North Central Kansas. “We are always looking for ways to better assist residents of the counties we serve. At this time, we need to look at solutions and potentially move forward in other directions.”

Residents that need to get to either Abilene or Salina should call OCCK Transportation for other ride options.

OCCK, Inc. provides services in north central Kansas to anyone with any type of long or short-term disability, starting as early as birth and following people through their whole lives.

