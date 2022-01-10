Salina Theatre Students Honored

A group of theatre students from Salina were recognized by their peers at a recent statewide event. Salina South’s Thespian Troupe received several honors at the 2022 Kansas State Thespian Festival.

According to the school, the following awards / honors were received:

South’s Thespians once again received a Gold Honor Troupe award for successfully completing the set of criteria, which includes community service activities, fund-raisers, touring productions, and other activities. Drama Club officers Mia Dennett and Malina Szyndlar put together our Honor Troupe application and Co-President Mia Dennett prepared our virtual Honor Troupe presentation.

Mia Dennett & Malina Szyndlar served as State Board members – helping to organize and run the festival.

Troupe members also put together a troupe display showcasing the productions and activities from the past year and a half. This year’s theme was “Hold Strong – We Can’t Stop the Beat” (using the musical Hairspray as inspiration) so the troupe prepared a 60-s theme display showcasing our work over the past year. The theme allowed troupes to show how strong students and troupes have been to overcome new challenges throughout the pandemic. The display team was led by Kaydence Dickson, Cameron Preble, and Emily Streeter.

Ethen Lainer and Yesenia Torres auditioned for colleges and received many callbacks to visit with college representatives.

Throughout the festival, students attended workshops and performances, while also participating in college auditions, Individual Events, and Late-Night theatre activities. The Kansas Thespian Festival is a highlight of the school year for theatre students across the state.

Everyone was very excited to return to an in-person event after attending virtual thespian festivals last year.

Photos courtesy Salina South Thespian Troupe