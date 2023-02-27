New Community Tennis Courts Complete

Salina Tennis Alliance is excited to announce the completion of the $2.5 million state-of-the- art community tennis facility in the heart of Salina. Nearly $2 million was raised privately, and $600,000 was funded by the City of Salina to construct the new tennis courts.

“On behalf of our entire STA board, we are grateful for the support of the local businesses, families and those individuals that have helped bring this project to fruition,” said Salina Tennis Alliance board chairman Clark Renfro. “

The level in which this initiative was embraced by the community to address Salina’s aging tennis courts is a testament to the strength of tennis in this area and region.

Salina has traditionally been a major force in the sport of tennis, and the synergy that this venue will provide adds to the diverse recreational opportunities available in our area.Through the collaboration of a public-private partnership with the City of Salina, USD 305, and the private sector, Salina will now have the facilities and resources to provide all ages and levels access to a full complement of tennis playing opportunities,” said Renfro.

In addition to generous donors, other key partners in making this project happen include Jones Gillam Renz Architects, Hutton Corporation, Salina Regional Health Center, United States Tennis Association, the Greater Salina Community

Foundation, Exchange Bank, Kansas Wesleyan University, and JRI Hospitality.

The City of Salina will own the facility, and to further enhance the venue and maximize its usage the City has contracted with the STA to manage and operate the complex. “STA is looking forward to creating an environment that makes tennis accessible to everyone, through affordable and high-quality programming. We are focused on making the game of tennis inclusive and engaging for all ages and skill levels.

This is an exciting time and we look forward to what the future holds for Salina tennis,” said STA Executive Director, Liz Bothwell.

Highlights of the facility include:

• 12 regulation lighted post-tension tennis courts

• Public access

• Keypad entry during non-staffed hours

• Blended junior court lines

• Centrally-located shade pavilion

• On-line court reservation system

• Lighted hitting wall

• Restrooms on site

• Water fountains and bottle filler station

• Affordable programming provided by STA

STA plans to open the facility for play on February 27, and hosting the facility’s grand opening later this spring.

To find out more information about clinics, lessons, tournaments, events, and other fun activities for both kids and adults, please visit www.salinatennis.org

***

About Salina Tennis Alliance STA is made up of committed individuals who have a shared passion for strengthening the community through accessible sports initiatives and recreational opportunities. STA aims to provide public access to facilities, affordable tennis playing opportunities for adults & juniors, scholarships, tournament & league play and much more.

STA works collaboratively with those who share our belief in the power of sports to change lives.

_ _ _

Salina Tennis Alliance Photo