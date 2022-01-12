Salina Tennis Alliance Plan Coming into Focus

Tri-Rivers Stadium and rodeo grounds are gone, tennis will soon be served up at the former site.

Clark Renfro with Salina Tennis Alliance joined in on the KSAL Morning News Extra with an update on the project to build twelve new tennis courts near Tony’s Pizza Event Center.

Renfro says the organization has raised nearly $2 million. That money, combined with $600,000 provided by the City, will be enough to fund a dozen lighted post-tension concrete courts and hitting wall, along with repurposing the former pool house into a clubhouse to include restrooms, showers and other amenities.

The total contribution by the City will eventually be in excess of $800,000.

The initiative will also include USD 305 assuming control of the four Jerry Ivey tennis courts, rebuilding these courts, and maintaining them all while continuing to provide access to the general public.

Supporters say the approved plan will allow the City to have a total of 16 public tennis courts available for public use, at a lesser price than what it would cost the City to rebuild the existing 15 courts on their own.

The Salina Tennis Alliance solution will further assist the City as the City of Salina would only be required to maintain 12 courts, as USD 305 will assume control of the four courts at Jerry Ivey, via the property transfer process.

Through this initiative 16 total courts will now be made available to the public and will provide much needed resources for an activity that is an integral part of the community and region.

Weather permitting, construction could begin sometime in February with completion by late summer.