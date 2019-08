Family and friends are looking for a couple of Salina teens who went missing earlier this week.

In unrelated cases, 15-year-old T’Yanna Dixon is missing, and so is 13-year-old Melissa Williams.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News T’Yanna has been missing since Monday, while Melissa has been missing since Wednesday.

Anyone with any information on where Chloe Mae Bennett may be is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.

(CLICK PHOTOS TO ENLARGE)