Salina Teens Found in Stolen Car

KSAL StaffSeptember 9, 2019

Two teenage boys from Salina were arrested in McPherson County after they allegedly slipped into a home to steal keys and a car early Saturday.

Police Captain Paul Forrester tells KSAL News that the two 14-year-olds slid open a glass door on a residence in the 1500 block of E. Iron Avenue and stole a purse while a family slept down the hall. Around 2am, a McPherson County Sheriff’s deputy talked to the two teens who were in the stolen 2001 Ford Escape at a gas station and made the arrests.

The driver was charged with felony theft and misdemeanor theft and transported to the juvenile detention center in Junction City.

His accomplice could face a charge of misdemeanor theft and was released to his parents in Salina.

