Salina Teenage Girl Arrested for Stabbing Boy

A Salina teenage girl was arrested for allegedly stabbing another teen during a fracas at Indian Rock Park.

Lt. Andrew Zeigler with the Salina Police Department tell KSAL News that officers became aware of the incident when a 17-year-old male was treated for a stab wound at Salina Regional Health Center.

Police say a large group of teens had gathered last Friday night when an argument took a violent turn and the girl pushed an 8-year-old boy, then stabbed the 17-year-old in the stomach with a small, Batman knife. She also threatened to slash the throat of another teenage girl at the party.

Officers arrested the suspect at her south Salina residence and booked her into Juvenile Detention. The victim was treated at the hospital for non-life threatening injuries.

The girl is now facing charges that could include aggravated battery, criminal threat and possession of marijuana.