Family and friends are looking for a Salina teen who has been missing since late this week.

Kansas Missing and Unsolved tells KSAL News 16-year-old Alexis Cademartori went missing from Salina on Thursday. She was dropped off at Salina Central High School that morning and has not been seen since.

Alexis has brownish red hair and brown eyes. She is 5’3″ tall and weighs 115 pounds.

Anyone with any information on where Alexis Cademartori may be is asked to contact Salina Police at 785-826-7210.